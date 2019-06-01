Lord Bhattacharyya was a motivator: Tata

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, on Friday, acknowledged the role played by Sushanta Kumar Bhattacharyya a.k.a. Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya in the group buying Corus Steel, Jaguar and Land Rover in the U.K. and launching its first passenger car, Indica.

Mr. Tata was speaking at a memorial function for Lord Bhattacharyya organised by Confederation of Indian Industry and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG).

Acknowledging Lord Bhattacharyya’s role, Mr. Tata said, “Kumar and I met 18-19 years ago. We met because I had a crazy idea of producing a car in India. Ravi Kant (former non-executive vice-chairman of Tata Motors) shared, endorsed and supported this. But many felt it’s a crazy view. My international friends in the car industry decided to distance themselves from me. Later, my friends in India started to distance themselves because closeness to failure is something they try to avoid. One person who did not was Kumar. He encouraged that risk to be taken and in fact backed it up with a great deal of assistance from WMG. So, the first car in India, Indica, came to be.”

Lord Bhattacharyya, founder and chairman of WMG at University of Warwick, passed away recently in the U.K. He had a strong influence on India’s manufacturing companies in the economic liberalisation period. He also helped many Indian companies go global.

“If there was anything that was interesting like purchasing Jaguar and Land Rover or Corus, Kumar was the first to talk of what you can do with it and help you get there. In his lifetime, he did what many in their lifetime would like to do. He made a difference. We will come and go but the motivation and the idea of innovation that he created will live on,” Mr. Tata said.

A personal view

The memorial also saw Malini Bhattacharyya, the youngest daughter of Lord Bhattacharyya, addressing the audience and sharing a personal view of his life. “He taught us to be independent thinkers and resilient from a young age. While every daughter thinks their father knows everything, in my case, it was probably that he did know everything.”

On the occasion, CII announced that its office building in Gurugram would be renamed Prof. Lord S.K. Bhattacharyya Centre. The building houses CII’s departments relating to technology, innovation, startups and education, among others, topics where the professor led global thinking.

Lord Bhattacharyya’s strategy for engineering and manufacturing excellence remains relevant to India’s global competitiveness, according to tributes paid to him by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Venu Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Motor Company, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise, Jamshyd N. Godrej, CMD, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII and Tarun Das, Chairman, Institute of Economic Growth.