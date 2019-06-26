Mumbai

Look Out notice issued against Kerala CPI(M) leader’s son Binoy Kodiyeri in rape case

Accused of rape, Binoy Kodiyeri has filed an anticipatory bail application before a court in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police has issued a ‘Look Out’ notice for Binoy Kodiyeri (37), son of Kerala State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan, in connection with a rape case.

While the bail plea is expected to be heard on June 27, a notice asking airport, railway and other authorities to look out for him was issued on June 25, a police official said.

A team of Mumbai Police also visited Mr. Kodiyeri’s residence in Kerala while looking for him, he said.

A 33-year-old former bar dancer has alleged that Mr. Kodiyeri sexually abused her after promising marriage, and she has an eight-year-old son from him.

Oshiwara police in Mumbai have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against him.

