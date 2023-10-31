Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare welcomes Supreme Court order in NCP split case

October 31, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - Mumbai

Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday, October 30, 2023, welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide by January 31, 2024, the National Congress Party’s petition seeking disqualification of nine MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction.

Mr. Tatkare, who is part of the deputy Chief Minister’s faction, said his party has always believed its case was different from the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, which took place in June last year.

The top court, during the day, also asked Mr. Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by December 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Speaking to presspersons in Delhi, Tatkare said, “We are satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court to treat the petitions filed against us separately.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.