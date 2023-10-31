ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare welcomes Supreme Court order in NCP split case

October 31, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - Mumbai

Mr. Tatkare, who is part of the deputy Chief Minister’s faction, said his party has always believed its case was different from the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, which took place in June last year.

PTI

Nationalist Congress leader Sunil Tatkare. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday, October 30, 2023, welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide by January 31, 2024, the National Congress Party’s petition seeking disqualification of nine MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction.

Mr. Tatkare, who is part of the deputy Chief Minister’s faction, said his party has always believed its case was different from the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, which took place in June last year.

The top court, during the day, also asked Mr. Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by December 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Speaking to presspersons in Delhi, Tatkare said, “We are satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court to treat the petitions filed against us separately.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US