HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare welcomes Supreme Court order in NCP split case

Mr. Tatkare, who is part of the deputy Chief Minister’s faction, said his party has always believed its case was different from the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, which took place in June last year.

October 31, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Nationalist Congress leader Sunil Tatkare. File photo

Nationalist Congress leader Sunil Tatkare. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday, October 30, 2023, welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide by January 31, 2024, the National Congress Party’s petition seeking disqualification of nine MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction.

Mr. Tatkare, who is part of the deputy Chief Minister’s faction, said his party has always believed its case was different from the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, which took place in June last year.

The top court, during the day, also asked Mr. Narwekar to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by December 31.

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Speaking to presspersons in Delhi, Tatkare said, “We are satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court to treat the petitions filed against us separately.”

Related Topics

laws / state politics / Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.