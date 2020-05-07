Lockdown violations: 95,678 offences registered in State

The Maharashtra Police have registered close to one lakh offences pertaining to lockdown violations, arresting thousands and collecting crores of rupees in fines.

Data released by the government on Wednesday said 95,678 offences have been registered since March 21, with 18,722 arrests being made and 53,071 vehicles seized.

“Cumulatively, ₹3.51 crore have been collected in fines from the offenders. The police have registered 1,279 cases in connection with the illegal transport of migrants wishing to go back home, while 184 instances of assault on the police have been recorded,” a government official said. The assaults on police personnel, officials said, are being taken seriously and strict action is being taken in every case registered.

“Police personnel are among those at the forefront of dealing with the crisis, risking their safety not only by exposing themselves to infection but also ending up at the receiving end of public ire. Attacks on them are unfortunate and are being dealt with seriously,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told The Hindu.

Infection among police personnel continues to be a concern, with 456 police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far. The official said 2,11,638 people have been quarantined and 642 have been found violating the quarantine. “There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19-related calls on the 100 police helpline, with 84,945 such calls being received,” the official said.

The government has so far issued 3,08,124 passes for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies, while 4,42,298 migrants have been given refuge in 4,808 relief camps.