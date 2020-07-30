Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till August 31

Mumbai

30 July 2020 00:26 IST

The State government on Wednesday announced the extension of the lockdown till the midnight of August 31. As per the new guidelines under the State’s Mission Begin Again, malls and complexes can now remain open between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. without theatres, food courts or restaurants, from August 5.

Along with this, the new guidelines mention that outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor firing ranges, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb, will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures with effect from August 5. However swimming pools are not allowed to open.

Apart from this, all previously issued guidelines remain the same. While essential item shops will remain open, non-essential shops will continue to function as per the guidelines issued. All construction activities, both private and public, will continue while home delivery from restaurants and kitchens is allowed.

All government offices (excluding emergency, health and medical, disaster managment, treasury, food and civil supply) will function with a strength of 15% or 15 people, whichever is more. In terms of private offices, the limit is 10% or 10.

The inter-district movement of persons within the Mumbai Municipal Region is allowed only for essential services and office purposes. For shopping, people are expected to use nearby markets and long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted. For travel, four wheelers can have 1+3 passengers while autos can have 1+2. Two people are allowed on two wheelers. Mask is mandatory for all.

All previous orders for marriage related gatherings, outdoor physical activities, printing and distribution of newspapers, barber shops, spas, salons remain the same.