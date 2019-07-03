Locals fault BMC with shoddy construction

The wall that collapsed in Malad was constructed only two years ago. Residents blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the shoddy construction and said it does not have outlets for water to flush out in case of heavy rain.

Also, the rehabilitation of those living in Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpripada has been a matter of contention for years as the land belongs to the forest department. While some residents were rehabilitated in the 90s, others continue to live here.

Both areas are slum colonies located on top of a hill at Malad (East). The BMC constructed a reservoir to cater to Malad and nearby areas by taking land from the forest department. The civic body has its own security, and the reservoir is protected by a 18-20 feet tall wall running into km.

The houses run from the base of the hill to the top. While many at the lower end are concrete with one or two floors and amenities like TV, houses are makeshift at the higher end. The shanties are only a few feet from the wall.

Owing to the hilly slope, every year, both the places see heavy rain, landslides, and tree falls, but something of this proportion has never happened. A portion of the reservoir’s internal road has also caved in along with the wall and was carried away several feet on Tuesday. The wall’s remaining portion still stands loose and will have to be demolished.

There used to be a stone wall in its place. Stating that the wall had become old, the BMC’s hydraulic engineer’s department razed it and constructed a new wall two years ago.

Akshay Patel, a resident of Pimpripada, said, “The old wall had several outlets for water to flow out, but the new one did not have any. That is why water kept accumulating behind it and crumbled it.”

An officer from the BMC’s P North ward said, “Yes, the wall was constructed two years ago. Once the rescue operation is over, we will pull down the remaining dangerous portion of the wall.”

The issue of the rehabilitation is long pending. In the 90s, many were rehabilitated in Chandivali’s Sangharsh Nagar, but thousands still remain without a house.

Ajit Gupta, another local, said, “We had paid ₹7,000 to the forest department and they had promised us to relocate. Decades have passed since then. Every election, politicians shamelessly come to ask for votes and give sugar-coated assurances to rehabilitate us. Nothing happens.”

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi did not comment on the shoddy construction, while hydraulic engineer A.S. Tawadiya was unavailable for comment.