Local train runs over CR engineer inspecting tracks

A 40-year-old assistant engineer with the Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai Division was crushed by a local train during a routine inspection at 4.45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim, Vimal Rai, was inspecting the tracks along with trackmen when the accident occurred.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said Rai’s colleagues alerted him about the oncoming train, but it was too late. A GRP officer said, “The victim sustained an injury to the back of his head. We don’t know whether there was too little space or if he got out of the way too late.” CR officials have initiated an inquiry into the matter. They said it was possible that the victim failed to hear the warning calls from his colleagues.

The train was travelling on the up slow line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Rai was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death case has been registered by the Kalyan GRP. Senior police inspector A.S. Bartakke said it was a clear case of accidental death and no foul play was suspected. He said, “We are questioning his colleagues to understand how the incident occurred. We expect the motorman's statement to shed more light on it.” CR officials said Rai was promoted from senior sectional engineer (pathway) two years ago. He was transferred from the Bhusawal division to Mumbai a year ago. He is survived by his wife and two sons.