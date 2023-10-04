ADVERTISEMENT

Local train derails in Mumbai, no casualty; suburban train operations hit

October 04, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Mumbai

“A wheel of the local train derailed at a crossing point while it was entering a car shed at around 11.30 a.m.,” an official said.

PTI

“A coach of an empty local train derailed at Mumbai Central station on October 4, disrupting the suburban train operations,” a Western Railway official said. There was no report of injury to anyone,” the official said.

“A wheel of the local train derailed at a crossing point while it was entering a car shed at around 11.30 a.m.,” he said.

According to some commuters, train operations on the slow line were affected due to the incident, as bunching of trains took place between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Trains on the fast line were operating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger claimed she waited at Dadar station for more than 20 minutes, but no train arrived and there was also no proper announcement. This is the second incident of derailment of a train in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in less than a week.

“On Saturday afternoon, a goods train derailed in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai, disrupting operations on the Panvel-Vasai route. No one was injured in the incident,” officials earlier said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US