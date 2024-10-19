“A local train derailed at Kalyan station platform number 2, when one coach went off the track,” a railway official said.

“In the incident that happened on Friday (October 18, 2024) night, no injuries have been reported,” he said.

The Central Railway spokesperson said, "The incident occurred at Kalyan station platform number 2 when one coach went off the track and derailed. The train was heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), when one coach went off track and derailed. There were no injuries."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.