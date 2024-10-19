ADVERTISEMENT

Local train derails at Mumbai's Kalyan station; no injuries reported

Updated - October 19, 2024 11:08 am IST - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Local train derails at Kalyan station platform 2 with no injuries reported, says railway official

ANI

File image is used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

“A local train derailed at Kalyan station platform number 2, when one coach went off the track,” a railway official said.

“In the incident that happened on Friday (October 18, 2024) night, no injuries have been reported,” he said.

The Central Railway spokesperson said, "The incident occurred at Kalyan station platform number 2 when one coach went off the track and derailed. The train was heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), when one coach went off track and derailed. There were no injuries."

