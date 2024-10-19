“A local train derailed at Kalyan station platform number 2, when one coach went off the track,” a railway official said.

The Central Railway spokesperson said, "The incident occurred at Kalyan station platform number 2 when one coach went off the track and derailed. The train was heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), when one coach went off track and derailed. There were no injuries."