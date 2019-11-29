Livelihoods lost, but no relief for botched eye surgery victims

In January, a cataract procedure at the civic-run HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari left 44-year-old Gautam Gavane blind in one eye. The botched surgery also left him jobless and has put his family under a mountain of debt. The autorickshaw he drove was seized by the bank as he could not drive any more and failed to pay his loan instalments.

“All that he has gone through has left him extremely angry and upset. He hardly talks and often can’t control his temper,” his wife Kavita Gavane, said. Ms. Gavane, who works as a sweeper in a private school, is now the sole breadwinner in the family, with two college-going children.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently paid a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the parents of three-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who succumbed to burn injuries caused in KEM Hospital. The civic body may have to shell out another ₹10 lakh for the family of the 32-year-old man who died after being pulled into an MRI machine at Nair Hospital, acting on a court order. However, the seven patients, including Mr. Gavane, who suffered varying degrees of vision loss after the botched eye surgeries at HBT Trauma Care Hospital on January 4, still await any word on compensation.

“I earn merely ₹8,000. How can we sustain like this?” asked Ms. Gavane, who has taken a high-interest loan to pay for her children’s education. The Goregaon resident hopes that the civic body compensates them and also offers her husband a job.

Another patient, 58-year-old tempo driver Rafiq Khan has a similar story. After losing his only son to cancer last year, Mr. Khan provided for his wife, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. But since the eye surgery, he has been rendered jobless.

In September, a State-appointed committee found two doctors who operated on the patients at fault. Besides terming them callous, the 25-page long report also pulled up Parel’s KEM Hospital for delaying the right treatment after patients were shifted under them.

“The civic body should take up our cases and compensate us,” said Om Khadka, son of 72-year-old Veludevi, who has very little vision in the operated eye. “My mother could move around on her own earlier. But after the surgery, her vision is so compromised that someone has to be with her all the time,” he said, adding that letters sent to the BMC authorities and an FIR lodged with the police have not led anywhere.

The civic authorities maintain that they have no policy on compensation. But some exceptions were made only due to public uproar and pressure.