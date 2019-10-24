Liquor shops in Maharashtra can open after 6 p.m. on counting day: HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed liquor shops to open earlier than expected, after 6 p.m. on Thursday. However, bars and permit rooms will still have to wait till Friday to resume serving of alcohol.

The court was hearing a plea from a liquor traders’ body aggrieved by the order passed by the Collector (State Excise Department, Thane) on September 26 declaring the entire counting day, October 24, as dry day.

Advocate Sujay Gawade, argued the case on behalf of the Maharashtra Wine Merchant Association before a single judge Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The first part of the Collector’s order had ordered closure of liquor shops from 6 p.m. on October 19 till the end of polling on the evening of October 21. The second part of the order declared the entire day of October 24 as dry day, which has been challenged by the petitioners.

Mr. Gawade informed the court about previous orders where such prohibition was modified after 6 p.m. on the day of counting.

He said considering the fact that counting of votes through Electronic Voting Machines finishes quickly, making the entire day dry would really not serve the purpose for which the order was passed. The prohibition should be limited to 6 p.m., he argued.

The court kept Section 135C (liquor not to be sold, given or distributed on polling day) of The Representation of the Peoples Act in mind and ruled, “it will be open to the members of the Association to open their liquor shops after 6 p.m.”