Lion King and the magic of Beyonce

While the remake of The Lion King has reported great initial success in the theatres, its music makes for an interesting case study. There are three albums using the film’s subject. The first is the original soundtrack, which contains the same songs as the 1994 version, but sung in new voices, besides the addition of two numbers. The second is the Hindi avatar for the dubbed film, using songs sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Sunayana Sarkar, Armaan Malik, Ashish Vidyarthi and others. And finally, superstar Beyonce has released The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation of original songs inspired by the movie.

The 1994 soundtrack had songs written by Elton John and Tim Rice, and a score composed by the outstanding Hans Zimmer. The tunes ‘Circle Of Life’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’ and ‘I Just Can't Wait To Be King’ remained popular much after the film's release, thanks to huge sales of the DVD. Interestingly, that album had a sequel of sorts too. In 1995, South African composer Lebo M released the album Rhythm Of The Pride Lands, inspired by the movie. Sadly it didn't do well.

Tweaking the old

Cut to 2019, and the film’s producers Disney have decided to give a slight tweak to the same old songs, while retaining Zimmer’s background score. For instance, South African singer Lindiwe Mkhize sings ‘Circle Of Life’ in place of American vocalist Carmen Twillie. To add something new, the 2019 soundtrack contains ‘Spirit’, a soulful number by Beyonce, and ‘Never Too Late’, featuring Elton John himself. But in these days of YouTube and online sampling, one wonders whether consumers need only two new songs to check out an album, when they are familiar with the other numbers. As for the dubbed Hindi versions, the numbers feel too pale and artificial.

Building the brand

Here’s where Beyonce’s ‘The Gift’ provides an interesting variation. Containing interludes mentioning Simba, Nala and other characters, the album contains new songs inspired by The Lion King. Coming three years after her last studio album, Lemonade, this has 12 songs featuring Beyonce. These include the solo numbers ‘Spirit’ (the movie version), ‘Find Your Way Back’, ‘Bigger’ and ‘Otherside’.

There are many other singers. The sound is a mix of rhythm 'n' blues, pop, hip-hop and the currently popular Afrobeats genre, that blends West African sounds with energetic tempos and vibrant rhythms. Interestingly, stars like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Major Lazer make only passing appearances.

Instead Beyonce focuses on fresh African voices like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, WizKid, Salatiel, Mr Eazi and Shatta Wale. Released last week, The Gift has received a fabulous initial response in the West. Sadly, there is hardly any buzz in India. Needless to say, it is a smart marketing move to build the Lion King brand.