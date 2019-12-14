Limbless upper body found

A decomposed limbless upper body wrapped in plastic, suspected to be that of Mahim murder victim Bennett Rebello, washed ashore at the sea face near Prabhadevi on Friday morning.

Rebello (59), a resident of Santacruz, was allegedly murdered by his adopted daughter Aradhya Patil (19) and her 16-year-old boyfriend last month. The duo, who chopped the victim’s body and discarded it in the Mithi river, was arrested on December 2. The police had earlier recovered two suitcases containing most of Rebello’s body parts.

The police said a Prabhadevi resident on a morning walk spotted the limbless upper body and alerted the police control room. The information was relayed to the Dadar police station, under whose jurisdiction the spot falls, and a team was sent to conduct inquiries.

An officer with the Dadar police said, “As per procedure, we sent the recovered body part for a post-mortem to KEM Hospital and registered an accidental death report. We then contacted the Crime Branch’s Unit V team, which is investigating the case, and gave them the description of the torso.”

A team from the Unit V along with Rebello’s brother Jude later visited KEM Hospital. A Crime Branch officer said, “The flesh on the limbless upper body was decomposed and facial recognition was impossible. However, Mr. Jude identified the body as his brother’s based on a rod that was surgically implanted after a thigh injury Rebello had sustained when he was 12 years old. We have still sent the samples for DNA comparison to get an official confirmation.”

The officer said a part of Rebello’s right leg is still missing and a search is being conducted with the help of local fishermen in coastal areas in central and western Mumbai to recover it.