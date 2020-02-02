Like Gandhiji, we also will not cooperate, says Jitendra Awhad

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that their plan of targeting Assamese Muslims has failed.

Addressing a rally of over 5,000 people against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Thane, Mr. Awhad said, “They thought that they would pack off the Muslims in Assam by introducing the NRC, but it did not work when the Muslims were in small numbers. However, it has sparked a battle between the Assamese and the Bengalis who are blaming each other for the problems.”

The protest organised by Kul Jamat Tasleem saw people marching from Rabodi Naka to Central Maidan with the Tricolour and anti-CAA and anti-NRC banners being held up as patriotic songs from Bollywood films played in the background.

Making a reference to the two incidents of firing over the past two days at Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi and Shaheen Bagh, Mr. Awhad said Nathuram Godse will try to kill Mahatma Gandhi but many more Gandhis will be born.

He said, “I have sent a message to Delhi to rename Shaheen Bagh as Kasturba Bagh as we all are the children of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba. Therefore, we will continue protesting in peace even if we have to get hit by lathis or bullets. Even if they throw stones at us, we will make a Taj Mahal out of it, but won’t opt to violence.”

‘Attack on lower castes’

Mr. Awhad said the CAA and NRC were not attacking Muslims but people of lower caste. “All the lower caste people are afraid of the Act, but we will not show them the documents when they come to our house for NRC or NPR. We have been uplifted by Babasaheb Ambedkar and we will not let them ruin the Constitution framed by him. We will not cooperate like Gandhiji refused to,” he said. He also recited his poem ‘Sun le’, which attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for dividing people on the basis of religion.

B.G. Kolse Patil, retired Bombay High Court judge, also took on the Modi-Shah duo and called them goons. He said, “Both of them are the agents of RSS, an organisation which is the enemy of everyone, including Hindus. The BJP government could have led the country on a path of progress but they chose to destroy the country. They have destroyed the economy and the bureaucracy. Even the justice providers are forced by them to change their decisions.”

Calling upon people to fight the battle in Gandhi’s style, he said, “Both of them are robots, made to destroy the country. These robots are very powerful, but once these robots are punched down, they cannot fight back.”

Narsimh Tiwari, a Kashmiri pandit and president of Azad Nagar Ganesh Mandal, also attacked the Prime Minister. “If CAA is not taken back, Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah will be defeated like lord Ram defeated Ravana. They still have time to accept their mistake and call back the laws, the people of India will forgive them,” Mr. Tiwari said.