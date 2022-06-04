‘Lights, Camera, action on gender sensitivity’

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences project aims to study gender representation in Hindi films, both on-screen and off-screen

Gender representation in Hindi cinema will be studied and documented through a project titled “Lights, Camera and Time for Action: Recasting Gender Equality Compliant Bollywood” from the School of Media and Cultural Studies (SMCS), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The project is funded by the US Consulate.

Gender parity

The project aims to study gender representation in Hindi films, both on-screen and off-screen, through research studies, examine hierarchies and discriminatory practices within the film industry and advocate for addressing the same to bring in gender parity.

“The United State Consulate had sought proposals from organisations and individuals on gender equality in Hindi cinema. It had three phases. First was about a proposal to say how do you work on films, how do you look at presentation of gender and based on that a report would be prepared and that will be used to develop advocacy strategy in phase two,” said Dr. Laxmi Lingam, Professor and Dean, SMCS.

The third phase of this 18-month long project will have direct interaction with film production houses to try and see if there would be any kind of acceptance to have certain guidelines to make workplace in Hindi films gender-sensitive. “This could be on and off screen, both. Off screen would be increasing the number of woman technicians and improved representation of women and gender issues on screen,” she said.

Under this, a total of 35 films will be studied which will be quantitatively coded. “This coding means when you play a film you record how many women characters are there, screen time, talking time, do they have names, and whether the representation of it is gender fluid, which means whether the picturisation is respectable or not,” she said. Dr. Lingam added that caste-class dimensions of the characters will also be looked at. A total of 20 parameters will be studied.

Out of total films, 25 are blockbluster films from 2013-19. “We chose 2013 because of the Nirbhaya incident in Delhi which marks a shift in the country in terms of rape laws and 2017 has been the Me Too movement. The idea is to see how much of these broader conversations happening outside get reflected in films,” she added.

Women-centric films

Rest 10 are considered to be women-centric films which may have topics revolving around women, or have women directors or an all-woman crew. The project will look at blockblusters as they become representative by becoming a most viewed and successful film.

Dr. Lingam said the general perception is that the films are made for business and the makers will cater to what is prevalent in the society. “But there are a few gender-sensitive blockblusters as well. Similarly, why should a commercial successful project cater to the prevalent norms of gender and social inequality? So all these points will be discussed in the project.”

The project is likely to be completed by February 2023. “The report should be in public domain by August-September and other activities will take place by February-March 2023,” she added.