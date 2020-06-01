Mumbai

Light showers, thunderstorm in Mumbai, adjoining areas

Municipal Corporation building reflected in a puddle after Mumbai experienced rainfall early on Monday morning.

Municipal Corporation building reflected in a puddle after Mumbai experienced rainfall early on Monday morning.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The low pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea may develop into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3, according to IMD

Mumbai and some neighbouring areas experienced light rain with thunderstorm early Monday morning following the formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

Light rain was reported from parts of Mumbai city, its suburbs and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, bringing some respite to residents from the hot and humid weather.

On Sunday also, some parts of the State, including Pune, witnessed rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

“Maharashtra state experienced rain with thunderstorms associated with gusty winds especially in interiors in last 24 hours,” IMD Mumbai’s deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said in a tweet on Monday.

The low pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea may develop into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The State government has stepped up safety measures along the Konkan coast to tackle any eventuality.

Mr. Thackeray last week held a meeting on monsoon preparedness with officials of the government,IMD, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the Army, Navy and Air Force.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:48:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/light-showers-thunderstorm-in-mumbai-adjoining-areas/article31719902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY