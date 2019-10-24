Mumbai

Lift restrictions by October 30, PMC Bank depositors urge RBI

Not giving up: A group of depositors of PMC Bank stages a protest at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Not giving up: A group of depositors of PMC Bank stages a protest at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.  

more-in

A group of 10 depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials and urged them to lift restrictions on the withdrawal limit by the October 30.

It has been almost a month since restrictions were imposed on the multi-State cooperative bank. The withdrawal limit is now capped at ₹40,000.

Jaspal Singh, chairman, Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara, said, “We were in the meeting [with RBI officials] for about one-and-a-half hours. We put forth a list of our demands and explained our problems to them. We want the withdrawal limit to be raised and at least the current accounts to start functioning.”

Gurjyot Singh, one of the depositors who participated in a protest at Azad Maidan on Tuesday, said the RBI officials gave them the assurance that a solution is being worked out. Mr. Singh said, “They informed us that the RBI Governor will be in the city on Friday and a solution will be arrived at by Sunday. We told them to take three more days, but come out with a final solution on October 30. We warned them that over 2,000 people will stage a silent protest in front of the RBI headquarters if no solution is offered to us.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
bank accounts
bankruptcy
banking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 2:53:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/lift-restrictions-by-october-30-pmc-bank-depositors-urge-rbi/article29780903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY