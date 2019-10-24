Lift restrictions by October 30, PMC Bank depositors urge RBI

A group of 10 depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials and urged them to lift restrictions on the withdrawal limit by the October 30.

It has been almost a month since restrictions were imposed on the multi-State cooperative bank. The withdrawal limit is now capped at ₹40,000.

Jaspal Singh, chairman, Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara, said, “We were in the meeting [with RBI officials] for about one-and-a-half hours. We put forth a list of our demands and explained our problems to them. We want the withdrawal limit to be raised and at least the current accounts to start functioning.”

Gurjyot Singh, one of the depositors who participated in a protest at Azad Maidan on Tuesday, said the RBI officials gave them the assurance that a solution is being worked out. Mr. Singh said, “They informed us that the RBI Governor will be in the city on Friday and a solution will be arrived at by Sunday. We told them to take three more days, but come out with a final solution on October 30. We warned them that over 2,000 people will stage a silent protest in front of the RBI headquarters if no solution is offered to us.”