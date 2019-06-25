Lifeguards rescue four in 24 hours at Juhu, Dadar beaches

Lifeguards at Juhu and Dadar beaches saved four people including a 16-year-old boy from drowning in the span of 24 hours. One of the cases is suspected to be a suicide attempt.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the first incident took place at around 9 a.m. on Saturday at Juhu beach. A vigilant passerby reported an elderly woman’s attempt at suicide.

The lifeguards posted at the beach rushed to rescue her. Her vitals were found to be normal, and subsequently, she was handed over to the police. Three other incidents were reported on Sunday.

A man, suspected to be in an inebriated state, was seen walking into the sea near Godrej Bungalow, Silver Beach Inn, Juhu, at around 1 p.m. The lifeguards ran towards him, who by then was almost 20 m into the water. The lifeguards alerted their colleagues as well as the police control room on their walkie-talkies. The man had trouble breathing after he was rescued. He was sent to Cooper Hospital in a police jeep.

At around 4.15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was rescued from the sea when he was almost 25 m deep and was caught in a strong current at Juhu beach.

The lifeguard on duty called for a backup and rushed into the choppy waters to rescue the boy. He was later handed over to his mother as his condition was stable. At 7 p.m., another incident was reported from the beach near Hinduja Hospital where a man was rescued from neck-deep water.

Meanwhile, two minor girls died after drowning in the Patalganga river in Khopoli on Monday.

Officials said Amar Sonkamble (34), a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, had come with his daughters Trisha (3) and Pragati (5) to the Matgaon area in Khopoli to meet his uncle Kondiba on Sunday.

On Monday evening, both the girls went out to play on the banks of the Patalganga when they were caught in the current and swept away. Another girl from the locality, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm and a search was launched. While Trisha's body washed ashore near the local crematorium, Pragati's body was found near the Shil Phata bridge. Both of them were taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead before admission, a police officer said.

The Khopoli police have filed accidental death reports in connection with the incident.