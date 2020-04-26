Letter on wine shops triggers war of words between Sena, MNS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s letter earlier this week to Chief Minister and estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, demanding the opening of canteens and wine shops, has triggered a war of words between the Shiv Sena and MNS.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena ridiculed the MNS chief saying he did a “splendid job by voicing the opinion of lakhs of alcohol lovers in the State”. “People are buying vegetable, food and grains by following strict social distancing norms. But the queues in front of wine shops, once it starts functioning, will be unimaginable,” the editorial said.

It also said the MNS chief asked to open canteens and wine shops in one breath. “He has shown the government that alcohol, just like chapati and bhaji, is an essential commodity. As per his invaluable contribution to the government, the people are dependent on quarters as much as they are on rice plate,” the editorial taunted, adding that the kind of ‘bottom’ he (Raj Thackeray) achieved, was not even attained by the main opposition party in the State (the Bharatiya Janata Party).

The editorial also said not only are wine shops in the State closed but also alcohol factories. “First, these factories will have to be started. After that the product will reach the wine shops. Only shops won’t give revenue to the State. When the distributor purchases alcohol from factories, only then the excise duty and sale tax is paid to the government. If we are to start the factories then labourers will need to attend it and if wine shops are opened then customers will crowd in front of the shop,” it said.

The MNS however, reacted strongly to the editorial. Party general secretary Kirtikumar Shinde said the editorial shows the mean mindset of the Sena. “One must face up to the reality that the State’s biggest tax collection comes from excise. The States are dependent on tax from alcohol greatly. It is not a bitter but sour truth. The Sena must face the reality instead of ridiculing someone,” Mr. Shinde said.