Letter on Anil Deshmukh from unverified email ID: CMO

Letter was not signed, says statement

In yet another twist to the letter saga from former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh,

The Office of the Maharashtra Chief Minister (CMO) late on Saturday said the letter it received on e-mail allegedly from former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, containing allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, was without anyone's signature and was sent from an e-mail ID different that registered by Mr. Singh.

“Chief Minister’s secretariat received a letter on its official e-mail address at 4.37 p.m. on Saturday from paramirs3@gmail.com with only the name of Param Bir Singh without any signature. The department is in the process of checking its authenticity,” said a statement from the CMO.

It added that as per the records, Mr. Singh's personal e-mail ID as registered in government documents was parimbirs@hotmail.com and not the one from which mail was sent.

“It is important to authenticate the e-mail address from which the mail was sent,” said the statement.