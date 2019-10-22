Less than half of Navi Mumbai turns up to vote

The two constituencies in Navi Mumbai — Belapur and Airoli — recorded approximately 45.35% and 42.89% voter turnout till 6 p.m. on Monday.

Till 5 p.m., 1.63 lakh of the 3.85 lakh voters, or 42%, had exercised their franchise in Belapur. Of the 1.77 lakh registered women voters in the constituency, 72,045 (40.53%) had cast their votes till 5 p.m., while among men, 91,199 of the 2.08 lakh (43.82%) registered voters had turned up to vote.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Belapur had recorded a turnout of 49.79%.

Meanwhile in Airoli, 1.85 lakh (40.28%) of the 4.61 lakh electors had come out to vote till 5 p.m., of which 1.07 lakh (40.65%) were men, 78,590 (39.79%) were women and six (18.75%) were transgender. The turnout in 2014 was 51.55%.

Raigad turnout

In Raigad district, the maximum turnout was recorded in Uran constituency at 73%. The cumulative turnout in the district, which has seven constituencies — Panvel, Karjat, Pen, Uran, Alibaug, Shrivardhan and Mahad — was 65.57%. Panvel recorded a turnout of 56%, Karjat 69%, Pen 66%, Alibaug 69%, Shrivardhan 61% and Mahad 65%.