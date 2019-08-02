Leptospirosis, dengue claim season’s first victims

A 55-year-old woman from Ghatkopar became the first victim of leptospirosis this monsoon, while dengue claimed its first life in a 32-year-old man from Mulund. Both patients succumbed in July, but civic health officials confirmed the deaths on Thursday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the woman had symptoms like fever, chills, body ache and vomiting since July 1, for which she took treatment from local doctors. Three days later, she had convulsions and was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where medical tests first confirmed leptospirosis. However, her condition had become extremely critical by then and she died on July 9 due to a septic shock. Doctors said she had developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and had considerable kidney damage as well.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that is transmitted to humans through rat and cattle urine and excreta. It is commonly caused when one wades through contaminated water and the bacteria is transmitted through unhealed wounds in the skin, abrasions and cuts especially on the foot. “Since it is monsoon, private doctors are advised to prescribe doxycycline for all fever cases. Doxycycline is an antibiotic that works against leptospirosis,” said a BMC official.

The dengue patient, meanwhile, had developed symptoms like fever, joint pain and vomiting since July 13. He took treatment from a private medical practitioner, who confirmed dengue on July 15. However, the patient was referred for hospitalisation only on July 17 when his symptoms worsened. “By then, he had become breathless and was not responding to treatment. He succumbed on July 20 due to a dengue haemorrhagic shock syndrome and organ failure,” said the official.

While the civic body has recorded only 21 confirmed cases of dengue in July, nearly 1,700 suspected cases have been reported from across the city.

Health officials warned against delay in treatment and self-medication, and urged citizens to keep the premises of their homes clean to avoid attracting rodents.