Leopard rescued from Marol building

A leopard who had entered a housing society, Woodland Crest, near Vijay Nagar in Marol on Monday morning, was rescued by forest officials after four hours of struggle.

The big cat was first spotted in the adjoining building, Woodland Avenue, around 9.30 a.m. “I was taking a photo of the car, when I saw a creature, who I assumed was a stray dog. When I tried to shoo it away, the creature came out, and then I realised that it was a leopard,” Suresh Shinde, a resident of the building, said.

Mr. Shinde raised the alarm. The building’s watchman, Mohit Lal, said he tried to hit the leopard with a stick to shoo it away after which it jumped into Woodland Crest.

The big cat roaming in the compound of one of the buildings.

Rajesh Yadav, who runs a juice stall across the road, happened to be near the gate of Woodland Crest, and saw the leopard enter the building. “I alerted the security guard, who then informed residents,” Mr. Yadav said.

According to Mahavir Rambhia, a Woodland Crest resident, he was informed about the animal around 10 a.m.. “I probably missed the leopard as I left for some work around 9.30 a.m. As soon I was told by my wife I came home and stood outside the building. All residents were told to stay indoors and no one was allowed in,” he said.

The eight-storey building has just one entry and exit point, and the leopard had taken shelter beneath the stairs on the ground floor. The police and the forest department were called in, and residents were asked not to venture out of their homes.

Yogendra Satam, a constable with the Mumbai Police, who was part of the operation to capture the animal.

A team from the forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) arrived around 11.30 a.m.. “Our primary responsibility was the safety of the residents and the animal as well. We needed to ensure the location of the leopard and then lay a trap,” Dr. Jitendra Ramagaonkar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said.

The rescue team cut a portion of a grille on the first floor to enter the home and then cordoned off the ground floor area near the lift.

Yogendra Satam and his brother Yogesh, who are constables with the Mumbai Police and live in the police camp nearby, were part of the rescue operation. “We first checked whether the leopard was on any staircase between the ground and the first floor after which we decided to cut the grille and enter from the first floor,” Yogendra said.

Around 2 p.m., the leopard was tranquilised and the operation was completed by 2.15 p.m. Dr. Shailesh Pethe, veterinary officer, SGNP, said the leopard was male and his age was between one and two years. “In all likelihood he came looking for food. They often seek stray dogs as they are easy prey,” he said.

After the animal’s capture, forest officials said it was fit and showed no signs of any injury or dehydration. “The cub is under observation and should be released into the wild by Tuesday,” a senior forest official said.