Leopard cub released into the wild

Mumbai: Late on Monday night, officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) released the female leopard cub rescued in Andheri on Sunday, into the forest with the hope that she will reunite with her mother.

“It was important that we reunited her with her mother as soon as possible. In such cases, the mother keeps looking for her child, and there is a risk of her venturing into other residential areas,” Jitendra Ramgaokar, deputy conservator of forests, said.

Early on Sunday, the leopard was sighted on the roof a building in Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri (East). She then took refuge in Junior Crafting School for nearly 12 hours before being rescued. The cub was severely dehydrated and needed to be put on intravenous fluids for a while. She was being treated and nourished at the rescue centre of the SGNP.

Forest officials said that they were waiting for the leopard to regain its strength before releasing her. “She recovered well and fast and was eating solids by Monday evening,” Dr. Shailesh Pethe, veterinary officer, SGNP, said.

The officials said they used footage of the automatic camera traps installed around the SNGP to identify the mother. “Each leopard has a unique pattern of spots. Through this, we were able to identify the general area in which her mother was last sighted, and we released her there,” Mr. Ramgaokar said.

While the real reason for the leopard to stray from its environment cannot be known, forest officials and activists feel that it might be because of easy prey. “Quite often, leopards enter residential areas as there are many stray animals, especially around dumps. They are easier to catch than wild animals,” Pawan Sharma of Reqink Association for Wildlife Welfare said.