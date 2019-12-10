Leopard attacks stray dog near SEEPZ Metro station

A leopard attacked a stray dog near SEEPZ Metro station in Andheri (East) on Monday morning, triggering panic among residents. A security guard reported the incident to the Forest Department.

Jitendra Ramgaonkar, deputy conservator of forests (Thane), said a similar incident had occurred in the area three months ago, and the leopard had been rescued. He said, “We have received a video clip where the leopard is seen attacking a stray dog in the early hours of the morning. The CCTV footage is being scanned to track the leopard’s movements.” Mr. Ramgaonkar said additional cameras have been put up to spot the feline.