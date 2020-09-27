Lecture series to mark centenary of discovery of Harappan civilization

Mumbai

27 September 2020 00:17 IST

Experts working on archaeological projects to share insights

To mark the centenary of the discovery of the Harappan civilization at Mohenjo-daro, the India Study Centre Trust in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra, will be organising a 10-day online lecture series from October 5.

Over 10 speakers from different parts of the world who are working on different archaeological projects will be sharing their insights during the lecture series.

Dr. Mugdha D. Karnik, managing trustee, India Study Centre Trust, said, “The discovery at Mohenjo-daro is one of the most important and characteristic findings in the world. Till then, for the world outside, India was a country without history. Egypt, according to the British, was the centre of study for old civilisations.”

She said, “This discovery brought the world’s attention to Indian and an interest in studying its culture, society and past,”

Dr. Karnik said the centenary of such a major event in history was not noticed largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kurush Dalal, director, School of Archaeology, India Study Centre, is the son of archaeologist Dr. Katy Dalal, who worked on the site in Mohenjo-daro. “He brought to our notice that this is the centenary of this discovery,” Dr. Karnik said.

The India Study Centre Trust has its core focus in the fields of archaeology, geology and biodiversity.