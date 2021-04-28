Leak occurs in oxygen plant at Panvel hospital

Navi Mumbai

A minor oxygen leak occurred at the sub-district hospital in Panvel on Tuesday morning. While the leak was being controlled, the patients were provided oxygen from Dura cylinders. Teams from the fire brigade, police, and Panvel City Municipal Corporation rushed to the hospital.

“After learning about the leak at the four metric tonne oxygen plant around 11 a.m., we deployed staff to spray water for 24 hours. We immediately arranged oxygen for patients from an alternative source: Dura cylinders. The leak which originated at the valve was very minor and was controlled in a few hours. Subsequently, the oxygen supply through the pipeline continued,” Sanjay Shinde, deputy municipal commissioner of Panvel City civic body, said.

Of the 20 Dura cylinders available for Kalamboli and Panvel hospitals, six were immediately shifted to the Panvel sub-district hospital, he said. “There were 168 COVID-19 patients of whom 126 were on oxygen support and none of them faced any issues,” Mr. Shinde said.

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare visited the oxygen plant. After the Nashik oxygen leak incident, three staff have been stationed at the oxygen plant and they noticed the leak on Tuesday.