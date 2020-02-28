Leaders of different faiths condemn Delhi violence

Leaders of various religions and castes on Thursday came together under the banner of the National Alliance against CAA, NRC and NPR to express their disappointment at the continued violence in Delhi.

The leaders, belonging to Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, scheduled and backward communities, demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign as he had failed in his duties.

Activist and co-convener of the alliance Rakesh Rathod said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not accept its defeat in the Delhi elections, and set the city ablaze. The protests against the dark laws continued in peace in various locations in Delhi, but politicians like Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur instigated the people through their speeches and suddenly riots took over.”

Mr. Rathod said the Home Ministry not being informed about the violence happening in the city is impossible. He criticised and condemned the ministry and the Delhi Police for turning a blind eye towards the injustice. “We also appeal to the government to identify the Delhi Police officers who carried out violence and to set up an inquiry against them,” he said.

The members and co-conveners of the alliance also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and put forth their demands and expectations from the government.

Bishop Ravi Kumar Stephen alleged that the Delhi government was also responsible for the riots, because such incidents cannot happen when a foreign dignitary is visiting the country and high security measures are in place. “When the Delhi High Court directed the police to arrest the people who have instigated violence, Justice S. Muralidhar was transferred.” Bishop Stephen said that during Indira Gandhi’s time, at least the court had the power to announce a verdict against her.

Maulana Ejaz Kashmiri said the police should take action against lawbreakers and perpetrators of violence, irrespective of their religious and political affiliations. He said, “The BJP wants to maintain the enmity between Hindus and Muslims till 2024 so that it can cash on it in the elections. Amit Shah practises dictatorship and at times, acts like a stubborn child who does not want to go back on his word. In a democracy, everyone is given a chance to speak and advice is taken from all. But Mr. Shah is an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”