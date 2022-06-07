Leaders brief MVA legislators in run-up to Rajya Sabha poll

The three ruling parties and Opposition BJP have brought their MLAs to Mumbai and lodged them in hotels

The three ruling parties and Opposition BJP have brought their MLAs to Mumbai and lodged them in hotels

In a scene reminiscent of 2019 when Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, along with smaller parties, displayed a show of strength to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, all the MLAs came together yet again on Tuesday evening to ensure the victory of the sixth candidate of the ruling alliance in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election.

All three ruling parties and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already brought their MLAs to Mumbai from all over the State and lodged them in separate hotels. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leaders both from the State and the Centre briefed the MLAs on the importance of the June 10 election. The meeting was in progress at the time of writing this report.

According to sources, CPM’s lone MLA Vinod Nikole too joined the meeting. Interestingly, the Samajwadi Party with two MLAs on Tuesday asked the MVA what it had done for minorities since the time it came to power. “I have written to the Chief Minister and expect a response from him,” said SP MLA Abu Azmi.

Later in the day, Mr. Thackeray reportedly held talks with Mr. Azmi, but it was not clear whether the issues were resolved between the two.

At the meeting with the MLAs, Mr. Thackeray reportedly referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her resolve to counter the BJP. "Do not fall prey to the conspiracy that is being hatched in Maharashtra," Mr. Thackeray told the MLAs.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar reportedly exhorted the MLAs to stand firm and united as MVA. "We are sure to win the election, all four seats. We have enough numbers and there shouldn't be any uncertainty about our victory," he said.

Going by the present calculations, each candidate requires 42 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena’s MLA strength stands at 55 (due to death of one of its MLAs), while NCP’s is 53 and Congress’s is 44. Based on this, three candidates of MVA will be elected with ease.

For the BJP, with its 106 MLAs and the support of six others (including four independents), victory of two of its candidates is certain. The battle will be between Sena’s Sanjay Pawar and BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik for the sixth seat. The NCP has already announced its intention to transfer its extra votes to ally Sena’s second candidate Sanjay Pawar. Apart from the three main parties, Prahar (2) and Krantikari Shetkari Party (1) are part of the MVA government. It could get support of the Samajwadi Party (2), CPM (1), Swabhimani Party (1), Peasants and Workers Party (1) and nine independents.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), the AIMIM (2) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (1) have yet not revealed their cards.