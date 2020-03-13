Lawyers’ body urges Chief Justice to take precautionary steps

Mumbai

13 March 2020 01:22 IST

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) on Thursday wrote to the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, urging him to take precautionary steps to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The statement says, “Provide temperature guns at security gates to check temperature of entrants to the court premises; if a person is found running a temperature then take steps for investigation; issue directions that parties shall not attend court unless such attendance is directed by the court; issue directions that matters of parties in person will not be dismissed for default; and issue directions that visit to court premises be avoided unless it is extremely urgent as directed by the court.”

The BBA has requested all members “to ask clients not to visit the BBA premises unless extremely urgent; not to hold meetings on the premises; take precautionary measures such as using hand sanitiser, wearing a mask, covering nose and mouth with handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, and avoiding handshakes.”

