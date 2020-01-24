Lawyers’ body alleges assault by policeman

The Vikhroli Bar Association on Thursday sought action against senior police inspector Sanjay Dalvi, Vikhroli police station, for allegedly assaulting one of its members on Wednesday.
As per a letter addressed to DCP (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh and Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vikhroli, around 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday advocate Aniket Yadav was criminally confined and physically and verbally assaulted at Vikhroli police station. The association has demanded a departmental enquiry, failing which it has warned of a peaceful protest.
Mr. Dalvi said Mr. Yadav and his uncle Praveen were charged for interfering with the FIR registration in a molestation case. “They were fined ₹1,200 for not being in court. There is a code of conduct one has to follow,” he said. Mr. Singh said he hasn’t received the letter, but will look into the complaint when received.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.