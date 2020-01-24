Lawyers’ body alleges assault by policeman

The Vikhroli Bar Association on Thursday sought action against senior police inspector Sanjay Dalvi, Vikhroli police station, for allegedly assaulting one of its members on Wednesday.

As per a letter addressed to DCP (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh and Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vikhroli, around 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday advocate Aniket Yadav was criminally confined and physically and verbally assaulted at Vikhroli police station. The association has demanded a departmental enquiry, failing which it has warned of a peaceful protest.

Mr. Dalvi said Mr. Yadav and his uncle Praveen were charged for interfering with the FIR registration in a molestation case. “They were fined ₹1,200 for not being in court. There is a code of conduct one has to follow,” he said. Mr. Singh said he hasn’t received the letter, but will look into the complaint when received.