Lawyers, activists tell Uddhav: Maharashtra Shakti Bill will deny women hope of justice

Mumbai

13 December 2020 02:18 IST

5-page letter raises objections to ‘presumption of consent, ‘death penalty’, ‘false cases’

Women lawyers, academicians, activists, and women and child rights organisations have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raising objections to the Maharashtra Shakti Bill and the Special Courts and Machinery for the Implementation of the Shakti Bill, and said, “The effect of this Bill will completely deny women any hope of justice.”

Organisations such as Akshara, Bebaak Collective, Forum Against Oppression of Women, and Mahila Mandal Federation, along with lawyers like Indira Jaisingh, Susan Abraham, and Maharukh Adenwalla sent a five-page letter to the CM on December 11.

On the point of ‘presumption of consent’, the letter pointed out, “The amendment which seeks to add explanation 3 to Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code where parties are adults and the conduct of such parties from all circumstances surrounding the same appears that there was consent or implied consent or a presumption of consent will be made, negates the entire definition of consent under Section 375 and the offence of rape itself. This is a step back from the 2013 amendments in the Verma Committee report where the definition of consent was added.”

Referring to ‘death penalty’, the letter said that the proposed enhancement in the punishment for rape, gang rape, and penetrated sexual assault against children to include death penalty would be counter-productive to women and contrary to the statement and object of the law.

The five-page letter highlighted that studies had shown that more than half of the total offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were committed by persons known to the children. “In such cases, the possibility of the accused person being awarded the death sentence multiplies the conflict and the trauma faced by the victims and is most likely to prevent the reporting of such crimes. Even in cases of adult woman, if she is related to the accused and has an apprehension that he would be awarded the death penalty, the family of the victim and her relatives would not support her in reporting the case and on the contrary would actively dissuade her or even turn hostile during the trial.”

Talking about ‘dangerous for rape survivors’, the letter said, “The provision of death penalty would in fact result in endangering lives of survivors as we have seen recently that several incidents of rapes are followed by the rapists killing the victim, as there is no difference between the sentence for rape and that for murder.”

On ‘false cases’, the letter contended that the section that punishes for filing “false complaints” or providing “false information” regarding sexual and other offences against women is solely with the intention to humiliate, extort, threaten or defame the accused. “We strongly believe that this provision is contrary to the object of improving women’s safety.”

As far as completing the investigation in 15 days and trial in one month is concerned, the women feared, “these will result in more botched up investigation and unjust trials. The said time frame will not be sufficient for gathering all evidence and will only become an excuse for the police to not conduct a proper investigation.”