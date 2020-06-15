Last rites performed for Sushant Singh Rajput

The last rites of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on Sunday, were held at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. His father K. K. Singh and other close family members arrived from Patna late on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Among those bidding him a final farewell were actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, director Abhishek Kapoor, and casting director and Rajput’s close friend Mukesh Chhabra.

Rajput’s body was handed over to his family members in the afternoon, following a post mortem at the Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

“A provisional post mortem report has been submitted by the doctors to the Bandra Police. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy and gave a provisional cause of death,” Zone IX Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said.

An officer with the Bandra Police said that a final report will be sent by the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL), and is expected within 10 days.

“We have also turned over Rajput’s cell phone and other electronic devices for a forensic analysis to the FSL,” the officer said.

The Bandra Police has also started recording statements from several of Rajput’s friends in connection with the investigation, as well as from his two cooks and one domestic help who were staying with him. Preliminary inquiries were made with his father, but a detailed statement will be recorded at a later date, officials said.

Rajput, who turned a household name with the serial Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with Kai Po Che!, and is best remembered for films like Shuddh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Sonchiriya.