Landslides disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Goa highway

Navi Mumbai

10 July 2020 23:41 IST

Diversions extend travel time by two-and-a-half hours

Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway was disrupted following landslides at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Raigad district.

“The first landslide occurred at 9 p.m. on Thursday. While workers were removing the debris, a second landslide occurred at the same spot at 2 a.m. The road would have been cleared by Friday morning if this had not happened,” Vijay Patil, Superintendent of Police, Highway Safety Patrol, said.

On Friday, Poladpur received 128 mm of rain, the highest in Raigad district. So far this monsoon, Raigad has received 16,818.20 mm of rain and Poladpur 1,139 mm.

Advertising

Advertising

Amar Patil, police sub-inspector, Highway Safety Patrol, Ratnagiri division, who is overlooking the road clearance work, said, “Landslides occur on the highway every year, but this is the first incident at this spot. The second landslide occurred when workers were clearing the derbis, but there were no casualties.”

Fifteen Highway Safety Patrol personnel have been deployed to divert traffic. Vehicles heading from Ratnagiri are being diverted at Khed, while motorists from Mumbai are being asked to take a diversion at Ambet in Mhasla taluka ahead of Mahad. From there, the vehicles will have to head to Khed via Mhapral and Mandangad.

Mr. Patil said, “The diversions will extend the travel time of two- and four-wheelers by two-and-a-half hours. Drivers of heavy vehicles have been asked to stop on the roadside as the diversion route is narrow. The vehicles will be allowed to move only after the highway is cleared.”

By Friday evening, three more JCBs were pressed into service in addition to the four that had been deployed to remove the debris.