Land deal: NCP leader Khadse arrives at ED office in Mumbai

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here for recording his statement in a 2016 land deal case.
Mr. Khadse was seen entering the central agency’s office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai around 11 a.m. to appear before ED officials in connection with the land deal of his family in Bhosari area near Pune city.
Talking to the media outside his home before leaving for the ED office, Mr. Khadse, a former BJP leader who joined the NCP last year, said he will cooperate with the agency.
Policemen in large numbers were deployed outside the ED office and barricades were put to avoid any gathering by his supporters.
Besides the Mumbai police, personnel from the SRPF were also deployed.
Mr. Khadse (68) was summoned by the ED on December 30, but he skipped appearance citing health reasons.
ED officials had agreed to give him 14 days time to appear before the agency.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had investigated the matter and submitted a closure report.
The Income-Tax department also had sought information in the matter.
Mr. Khadse had resigned from the then Devendra Fadnavis- led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after facing allegations regarding the same land deal.
It was alleged that he misused his official powers to facilitate the purchase of government land by his family.
Mr. Khadse has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
