Lakdawala in judicial custody till January 27

The Crime Branch on Tuesday produced 50-year-old gangster Ejaz Lakdawala before a metropolitan magistrate’s court after his police custody in an extortion case ended. Mr. Lakdwala, who was accused of extorting money from a Bandra-based real estate developer, has been remanded in judicial custody till January 27.

At the same time, Crime Branch officials have sought permission to arrest him in another case, which was granted by the court. Mr. Lakdawala will be produced before the court again on Wednesday for the police to seek his custody.

Mr. Lakdawala, who has 25 cases registered against him and another 80 applications pending with the Crime Branch, was arrested from Patna and brought to the city on January 8.

A St. Stanislaus student, Mr. Lakdawala had fled from Nashik jail in 1998 and has been absconding since he was injured at a shootout in Bangkok in 2003. Officials say he has travelled to several countries and was recently living in Nepal, operating under the garb of a hosiery businessman called Akshay Bhatia. The Crime Branch is also probing how the gangster managed to stay in touch with his family members and henchmen over the years.