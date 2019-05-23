Lady Luck smiled on only two women in Maharashtra

Only two of the 47 women candidates have been elected to the tenth Lok Sabha from Maharashtra for which elections have just concluded.

The two victors, Ms. Pratibha Patil and Ms. Kesharbai Ksheersagar, were among the 32 women candidates. A total of 842 contestants participated in the election held for 47 of the 48 seats in the State.

The fate of one more woman aspirant to the Lok Sabha among the 21 candidates is still to be decided in the Nanded constituency where election has been countermanded following the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party nominee.

Ms. Patil, former Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, has been elected from the Amravati constituency in the backward Vidarbha region where in a multicornered contest she wrested the seat for the Congress (I) from the CPI, defeating her nearest Shiv Sena rival Mr. Prakash Patil Bharsakle by a margin of 66,303 votes.

She polled 1,77,265 votes and secured 42.32 per cent of the total 4,18,805 valid votes polled against 29 per cent polled by Mr. Bharsakle who polled 1,21,784 votes.

Ms.Kesharbai Ksheersagar avenged her 1989 defeat in the Beed constituency in Marathwada, which is also a backward region, defeating her nearest Bharatiya Janata Party rival Mr. Sadashivrao Mundhe by a grand margin of 87,568 votes. Polling 2,59,912 votes, she secured 43.54 per cent of the total 5,96,924 valid votes polled.

Lady Luck failed to smile at the hustings on all other 30 other women contestants, including the three fielded by the BJP, two by the Bahujan Samaj Party, one each from the Janata Dal and the Lok Dal. Also among the unsuccessful women contestants are 23 independents.

In the ninth Lok Sabha also there were only two women MPs from Maharashtra.

The defeated BJP woman candidate, Ms. Jayawantiben Mehta, is a member of the dissolved Lok Sabha and the national secretary of the BJP. She lost to the former Indian Youth Congress (I) president, Mr. Gurudas Kamath by a margin of 58,759 votes. She polled 2,78,097 votes against 3,36,856 secured by Mr. Kamath.

The votes polled by her was 42.39 per cent of the total 6,55,974 valid votes polled, while the poll percentage of Mr. Kamath was 51.35 percent

Ms. Vimal Mundhada, a BJP MLA, who unsuccessfully contested from Osmanabad against Mr. Arvind Kamble, a member of the dissolved Lok Sabha, lost to him by a margin of 83,055 votes. She polled 1,53,572 votes against 2,36,627 polled by Mr. Kamble. She secured 33.83 per cent of the total 4,53,899 valid votes polled.

The third BJP woman candidate, Ms. Pratibha Lokhande, who lost to Mr. Ajit Pawar, nephew of the Chief Minister, Mr. Sharad Pawar, in the Baramati constituency, narrowly managed to save her deposit by securing 17.4 per cent of the total 5,80,623 valid votes polled. She lost to Mr. Pawar by a huge margin of more than 3.3 lakh votes.

The Janata Dal’s sole woman candidate Ms. Anees Syed, former head of the Department of History, Bombay University, and wife of Mr. Ayub Syed, Editor of the English weekly Current, lost to the film star turned politician and member of the dissolved Lok Sabha, Mr. Sunil Dutt.

Polling only 7.18 per cent of the total 5,26,490 valid votes polled, Ms. Syed forfeited her deposit like all other 27 women contestants who had entered the fray in the tenth Lok Sabha poll.

Strangely, the number of women voters is nearly equal to the number of men voters in the State. As against the two successful women candidates in the current election, three women candidates were returned to the Lok Sabha from the State in 1984, when 11 women had entered the fray.

Significantly, the number of women contestants in this election was the highest since 1962, when the first Lok Sabha election was held in Maharashtra after the formation of the State. In that election, one of the two women contestants Ms. Sharada Mukherjee (Cong-l) won from Ratnagiri. She retained the seat in 1967, the only woman to have won from the State then, while the three others were defeated.

None of the four women contestants in the State in 1971 was elected. But the State returned to the Lok Sabha three of the seven women who contested in 1977. They were, Ms. Ahilya Rangnekar (CPI-M) from Bombay North Central, the socialist leader Ms. Mrinal Gore (BLD) from Bombay North and Ms. Pramilakaki Chavan (Cong-l) from Karad. Ms. Chavan was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 and she retained it in 1989.

Three out of 11 women candidates were elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 — Ms. Ushatai Chaudhary (Cong-l) from Amravati, Ms. Pramila Dandavate (Janata Party) from Bombay North Central and Ms. Kesharbai Ksheersagar (Cong-l) from Beed.

The number of women contestants came down to 11 in the next election (1984) and the voters maintained the status quo during that poll by electing again three women representatives to the Lok Sabha. — UNI