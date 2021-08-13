Lack of irrigation facilities in tribal areas: report

Mumbai

Study highlights need for governance and resource allocation towards agricultural water

A report on practices followed for agricultural use of water in tribal areas has highlighted lack of irrigation facilities in these areas.

The report titled ‘Compendium of Best Practices Water Management in Tribal Areas’ has highlighted the increased need for governance and resource allocation towards agricultural water for tribal communities across the country.

Prepared by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme India (AKRSPI) and Axis Bank Foundation (ABF), the report has covered central India, which is home to 70% of the country’s tribal population, spanning over 100 districts in eight States; extending from Banswara in Rajasthan to Purulia in West Bengal.

The report said, “The percentage of area under irrigation in these tribal areas is half that of non-tribal areas. Moreover, the tribal communities residing in these geographies face multiple challenges such as undulating hilly mountainous terrain and sloping agricultural land, which makes it non-conducive to groundwater storage and difficult to access them during dry seasons.”

Based on these observations, AKRSPI and ABF conducted an extensive study on the central Indian region to showcase the irrigation investments made by the governments and how large dams, lift irrigation schemes, well-digging schemes and other water-focused schemes are the requirements of the tribal geographies.

Apoorva Oza, CEO of AKRSPI, said, “We have a curious problem of tribal poverty caused by poor water control despite good rainfall. This can be addressed by scaling up context-specific solutions which have stood the test of time.”

The compendium showcases a few successful interventions undertaken by civil society organisations and NGOs to ensure drinking water security as well as availability of water to support livelihood for inhabitants of the central tribal belt. It further showcases some of the best traditional practices in water management and conservation effective in the tribal context.

It suggests practices that can be shared with government departments that look into irrigation and tribal affairs, for effective implementation of farm water infrastructure across all districts and States, leading to improved water access and control by the tribal communities.

Dhruvi Shah, CEO, Axis Bank Foundation, said: “Water security is one of the primary challenges that rural communities experience. While it is important to allocate more resources for water control in tribal areas, it is also critical that the resources be used for greater effectiveness. The compendium will offer an insight to policy-makers, practitioners and NGOs, as they try and enhance water security in some of the poorest regions of the central-Indian tribal belt.”