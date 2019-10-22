Lack of facilities, financial worries spur the elderly to vote

Sixty-seven-year-old Coomie Photographer has one question for the government: why did it shuffle interest rates of schemes meant for senior citizens? A resident of the plush Nathani Heights in Mumbai Central, Ms. Photographer does not mince words when lambasting the government for demonetisation as well. “Do they even know how much senior citizens have been suffering because of all their decisions?” she asks.

On Monday, she stepped out of her home to exercise her franchise at the Gilder Lane Municipal School polling booth. “I have voted considering the local issues. But what the government does on a larger level matters to me too,” says Ms. Photographer.

Eighty-four-year-old Shaikh Abdul Hamid came all the way from Kausa in Mumbra to cast his vote at Belasis Road near Mumbai Central. He used to live in Haji Chawl at Morland Road earlier. Struggling with financial troubles after his son lost nearly ₹25 lakh in the Heera Gold fraud scheme, Mr. Hamid says things would have been different had the government designed good senior citizens’ homes and some basic monetary schemes. “I would not have been a dependant,” he says.

Mr. Hamid and his wife are also caretakers of his 112-year-old mother-in-law. “There is no one to look after her,” he says, adding that he could not find a seat on the entire train journey to south Mumbai. “There are so many facilities for the seniors in the West. Why can’t the government do the same here?” he asks.

For Madanpura resident Abdul Kareem Shirazi (81), this was only his second time voting. The taxi driver had moved to Dubai for employment. “I believe that every party or leader is only interested in self gain. No one really cares about the common people,” he says.

In many areas, free taxi services had been arranged to transport voters, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, to polling booths.