Kurla resident held for killing wife

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old Kurla resident for allegedly killing his wife in their residence after suspecting her of infidelity.

According to the V.B. Nagar police, Dinesh Ingle (43), a resident of Christian village, got into an argument with his 37-year-old wife about her alleged extramarital affair on Thursday morning. As the argument got heated, Mr. Ingle grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her five to six times on the neck and chest.

“Teighbours of the Ingles saw his clothes covered in blood while he was trying to run after locking the front door. They restrained him and called the police control room around 8.35 a.m., after which a police team reached Mr. Ingle’s residence and arrested him,” police sub-inspector Dipak Tayde, V.B. Nagar police station, said.

Mr Ingle was booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code.

‘Had eloped earlier’

Mr. Tayde said the victim had earlier eloped with different men six to seven times and there used to be constant fights between the couple over this.

“The accused was previously unemployed and had recently got a job as a driver. His unemployment was also one of the reasons behind the couple’s daily arguments. The accused had once filed a missing person complaint in her name when she ran away,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-V) Niyati Thaker said.

Police officers said the couple had two sons aged eight and three years and the family had been living in a rented house at Christian village for the past three years.