Kumbhakoni gets second term as AG

The new State government has granted a second term to Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

A notification issued on Monday said, “In continuation of notification dated June 7, 2017, the Governor of Maharashtra is pleased to retain Ashutosh Kumbhakoni as the Advocate General of Maharashtra.”

Mr. Kumbhakoni was appointed as the AG on July 6, 2017. He had retired six months after being appointed as a judge in 2008 over issues related to his seniority. He also held the post of First Associate Advocate General of Maharashtra for more than three years from April 1, 2005. He is the State’s fourth AG to be appointed over the past two-and-a-half years.

Mr. Kumbhakoni hails from a family of lawyers in Solapur. He has represented public bodies, power companies, municipal corporations such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Thane, the Mumbai University, the Health University, the City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Anti Corruption Bureau and the Directorates of the State government. He was also appointed the amicus curie for matters such as farmers’ suicide, drought situation and noise pollution.