NCB probe: Kshitij Prasad granted bail

The City Civil and Sessions Court on Thursday granted bail to Kshitij Prasad, executive producer of Dharma Productions owned by Karan Johar.

Mr. Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, will not be released today as he has been implicated in another case.

Judge G.B. Gurao directed Mr. Prasad to be released on furnishing a PR bond of ₹50,000 with one or two sureties in the like amount. The court granted him four weeks to furnish solvent surety and directed him to attend the office of the superintendent of police on first Monday of every month between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for six months.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with Anandini Fernandes, appeared for him. He was arrested on September 26 and charged with sections 8(c) read with 20 (b) (ii) A - involves small quantity, with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 [one year], or with fine, which may extend to ₹10,000, or with both, 27 - Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, 27A - Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, 28 Punishment for attempts to commit offences and 29 Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mr. Maneshinde said, “Kshitij will not walk out of the jail today as he’s been implicated in the second case, which will be heard next week on December 3.”

He had previously said, “Since September 27, I have been harassed and coerced into falsely implicating actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea. I say that in the manner I am being mentally, emotionally and psychologically harassed and abused by NCB.”

Mr. Maneshinde had said NCB officers told him that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated either Mr. Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil, falsely alleging that they consumed drugs.