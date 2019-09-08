‘Krishna’s chariot exemplifies dispute resolution forums’

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog explained the roles of courts and other dispute resolution forums by using the example of Lord Krishna’s chariot, at an arbitration conference on Saturday.

Justice Nandrajog said, “If I were to make a graphic of the foras of resolution of disputes that arise in society, I could conceive Lord Krishna’s chariot with its five horses.” He was speaking at the fourth annual conference of the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (MCIA). He said, “The horse in the centre would be the traditional courts, the two on the left would denote mediation and conciliation, and the two on the right would be statutory tribunals and arbitrators.”

Justice Nandrajog, the former chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, added, “The chariot is being pulled by knowing that it manoeuvres inner side anchors and powers. Out of the five, one would have to be a horse of arbitration that would anchor and propel.”

The day-long conference was based on the theme ‘Arbitration in India: Blazing new trails or taking two steps back?” and the sessions were titled: ‘From adoption of IBA guidelines to accreditation of arbitrations – India has come a long way?’, ‘Recent issues impacting commercial arbitration in India’, ‘Is it time to legislate the use of experts and third party funding?’, and ‘Will the reversal of the strict timelines in the amended Act set India back?’

Justice Nandrajog said “it is important to look at whether we are blazing or stepping back” and spoke about the growth of arbitration law in India before the Arbitration Act, 1940, and the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. He spoke about justice, adjudication and judicial intervention.

Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra spoke about the ethos of the amendments in the Acts of 2015 and 2019. She said, “Institutional centres like MCIA have played an active role in streamlining commercial dispute resolution and providing world class arbitration rules in administering arbitration.”

Justice Malhotra, the second woman to be designated as a senior advocate by the SC, said, “India has been striving to be a jurisdiction for better enforcement of contract and ease of doing business. Post the 2015 Act, India has climbed up to 77 from being 100 in the World Bank’s ratings.”

She said the amended Act came into force on October 23, 2015, and on January 13, 2017, a high level committee was formed. It was headed by retired Supreme Court Justice B.N. Srikrishna, two retired judges, one sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and Justice Malhotra.

She emphasised on the need for specialised training for arbitrators. “After retirement, when you handle commercial disputes you have to take off the mantle of being a judge,” she said. Senior advocates Ravi Kadam and Darius Khambata also spoke at the event.