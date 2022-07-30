Governor Koshyari clarifies statement, says Marathis built Maharashtra by working hard

Governor Koshyari had said that if people belonging to Rajasthani and Gujarati communities decide to leave Mumbai, it will not remain the financial capital of the country

Governor Koshyari had said that if people belonging to Rajasthani and Gujarati communities decide to leave Mumbai, it will not remain the financial capital of the country

After receiving flak for his comments, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday clarified his remarks and said, “I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis and Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard.”

Mr. Koshyari had courted fresh controversy by stating that if people belonging to Rajasthani and Gujarati communities decide to leave Mumbai, it will not remain the financial capital of the country.

Mr. Koshyari had said, “I often tell people here, that in Maharashtra, especially in Thane and Mumbai, if you ask Gujaratis and Rajasthanis to leave, no money will be left. Mumbai will no longer be the financial capital of the country.”

However, he soon clarified his statement and said, “The contribution of Marathis is the maximum in bringing up Maharashtra. Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra.”

Sharp attacks

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sharply attacked Mr. Koshyari and said it is time to show him the famous Kolhapuri slipper for his remarks. “The Governor has attempted to divide Mumbai with these lowly comments and time has come to send him back home,” said the Shiv Sena President.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray also lashed out at Mr. Koshyari and tweeted, “With the elections around the corner, one should not spread any rumours. Do not assume that we are innocent to believe this. Do not fool the Marathi manoos.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted in Marathi, “Soon after the BJP-sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the Marathi man is getting insulted.” He also tweeted, “Chief Minister Shinde...are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different...If you have a shred of self-respect, ask for the Governor’s resignation.”

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said that the Governor should not have made the remarks.