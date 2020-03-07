Konkan division officials ask public not to panic, clear the air on masks

Shivaji Daund, divisional commissioner of Konkan division, on Friday said there is nothing to panic about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of now, and the administration is ready with isolation wards in hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Daund said mask is not a full-proof protection from the virus since it has a shelf life. “If anyone was found selling masks and sanitisers at higher prices, it should be reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

Dr. Gauri Rathod, deputy director, health department, Konkan division, said on Thursday night, 13,000 people were screened. “Airports and ports are screening every individual travelling from other countries. There is a lot of misinformation being spread, and we would like to tell people that there is nothing to panic. As of today, there is not a single positive case in Maharashtra and hence the mask is not needed to be used. We are concentrating on preventative measures.”

Mr. Daund said every hospital under the corporation, zilla parishad, and even medical colleges had been instructed to set up isolation wards at their level.

“Every person coming from other countries is being screened. If a person is found to have no symptoms, they are quarantined at home for 14 days. Our team calls each quarantined person twice a day to check if they have got fever. If someone has fever, they are shifted to a hospital quarantine and a throat swab is sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for tests. If found positive, they will be shifted to an isolation ward,” Ms. Rathod said.

She also said if a person was detected with the slightest of symptoms during screening, they would directly be sent to a hospital quarantine, till the reports came in from NIV. “Even if the reports turn out to be negative, they are still kept at the hospital for observation.”

The officials have suggested to maintain personal hygiene by washing hands with plain water and soap. “There is no need to purchase masks and costly sanitisers. The masks instill fear in the people’s minds,” Mr. Daund said.

The three-layer mask available in market is only for people infected with cough whereas N95 mask is for swine flu, which is to be used by medical personnel while treating patients, Ms. Rathod said.

“Due to the panic, there are people selling masks at an exorbitant price. We have already informed the FDA to take action against medical stores selling masks at higher prices and people trying to sell any medicine in the name of prevention of coronavirus,” Mr. Daund said. Ms. Rathod also said the virus spreads from one human to another and not from any Chinese products or food.