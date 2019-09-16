KONE, IBM Watson unveil solution to prevent elevator breakdowns

KONE India, a player in the elevator industry, in collaboration with IBM Watson, has introduced a cloud-based innovation to prevent breakdown of elevators and escalators while in operation.

Called KONE Care 24x7 Connected Services, the offering focuses on preventive maintenance, resulting in fewer faults, faster repairs and peace of mind for customers and users, the company said.

“Using the latest technology, elevators and escalators can now speak and keep technicians one step ahead of what is happening. Data relating to key operating parameters, usage statistics and faults is gathered from elevators and escalators,” the company said.

“All the information is sent in real time to cloud service, where the analytics are located. If the system identifies the need for maintenance, it either alerts a technician immediately, or contacts technical support or customer service, according to how critical the problem is,” it said.

Customers are provided with clear notifications and report of all the actions taken to keep their equipment running. The 24x7 Connected Services is remotely monitored to ensure less equipment downtime, fewer faults and detailed information on maintenance tasks.

“In our endeavour to bring new innovations and services faster to the market, we are introducing the world’s most intelligent elevator and escalator services, KONE 24/7 Connected Services,” said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India.

“With IBM’s advanced analytics engine, information will be used to enable new services and experiences to KONE's customers… For users, it means less waiting time and more personalised experiences,” he said.

The service will be available at an extra cost in the annual maintenance contracts.