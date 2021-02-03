Kolse-Patil says AMU student leader’s remarks a ‘mistake’

Pune

Retired judge also hits out at the BJP for trying to ‘defame’ Elgaar Parishad 2.

While admitting that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani should not have generalised against the Hindu community in his speech made on the occasion of the second edition of the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ in January, retired Bombay High Court judge B.G. Kolse-Patil, one of the organisers of the event, nevertheless accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to defame the Parishad by filing a case against the AMU student leader.

“While his speech was fine, he ought to have used the words ‘Manuwadi’ or ‘Brahmanwadi’ that would have conveyed the kind of patriarchal and casteist mentality we are fighting against instead of generalising the entire Hindu community. That was a mistake. If anybody’s sentiments have been hurt, then I apologise,” said Mr. Kolse-Patil.

At the same time, he lashed out against the BJP for demanding action against the AMU student leader.

“The BJP is needlessly making an issue out of this with the sole aim to defame the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ like they had done the first time around,” he said.

The Swargate police had filed an FIR against Mr. Usmani on Tuesday based on the complaint by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Pradeep Gawade.

After a number of hiccups, was finally given permission for the conclave to be held on January 30 at the city’s Ganesh Kala Krida Mandir. The event saw the attendance of noted writer-activist Arundhati Roy and former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, among others.

Mr. Kolse-Patil had also co-organised the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ that was held on on December 31, 2017 in Pune’s Shaniwar Wada. More than 250 progressive social outfits, including several left-leaning and Ambedkarite groups across Maharashtra, as well as people like Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangha chief Prakash Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid, among others, had participated in that event, which had similarly witnessed a number of fiery speeches against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.