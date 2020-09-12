Kolkata man made threat calls to Thackeray too

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which arrested one person from Kolkata for allegedly making threat calls to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, has alleged that he made similar calls to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a statement released in Mumbai on Saturday, the ATS said, Palash Bose, 49, is a science graduate and was working in Dubai for more than 15 years. He has admitted to making the threats calls on the landlines of the residences of the Chief Minister, Mr. Pawar and Mr. Deshmukh. While making the threat calls to Mr. Raut, the accused had claimed to be a member of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, the statement said.

He also reportedly told the police in Kolkata that he was a fan of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Former encounter specialist, inspector Daya Nayak, of the Juhu unit told The Hindu, “Bose returned to India from Dubai in 2018. We have recovered three SIM cards from him. We secured his transit remand on Friday and he will be produced in court in Mumbai on Sunday.”